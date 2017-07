Akkadian Labs Announces Provisioning for Cisco HCS Shared Architecture

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – July 25, 2017) – Akkadian Labs software, akkadian Provisioning Manager Express (aPME), is now a great fit for provisioning Cisco HCS and HCS Shared Architecture. aPME offers many administrative benefits and cost savings to Cisco value added resellers (VARs) who are adopting HCS Shared Architecture to provide UCaaS. Already popular with end users and VARs, aPME automates provisioning and streamlines processes.

aPME supports administration of the full line of HCS Shared Architecture devices, including Cisco Jabber (desktop and mobile), Cisco IP Phones, Cisco DX series, and Cisco SX series. The New York City-based Akkadian Labs team developed aPME to simplify the complicated user/device provisioning process within the Cisco Collaboration environment. Since the solution’s inception, the team has continued to build out and expand aPME’s features to include:

Bulk On-boarding/Off-boarding

Phone Control

Visual Phone Editor™

Self-service Portal

Self-provisioning

Cisco Spark User Provisioning

LDAP based automated de-provisioning

Audit Trails & Reporting

“We are excited to offer aPME to our partners as they expand their UCaaS practices. aPME will offer streamlined provisioning and automated administrative tasks — bringing both optimized performance for clients, as well as ROI to our partners,” said Tom Bamert, Akkadian Labs CTO.

To learn more about aPME and to request a demonstration or free trial, please visit the Akkadian Labs website.

About Akkadian Labs

Akkadian Labs offers software products and solutions that integrate into Cisco Collaboration and Microsoft Unified Communications environments, as well as other business-focused enterprise applications.

