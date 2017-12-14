Al Mawani Resigns from Slate Office REIT Board of Trustees

TORONTO, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT.UN) (the “REIT”), a leading owner of office properties in Canada, announced today that Al Mawani has resigned from the REIT’s board of trustees (the “Board”). Mr. Mawani is resigning from the Board in order to focus on his other recent board appointments and non-profit sector engagements.

“We are extremely grateful for Al’s contribution to the REIT and for his leadership since he first became a trustee in 2015,” said John O’Byran, Chair of the Board. “It is with regret that the Board accepts Al’s resignation. We wish him success in his future endeavours.”

The REIT’s Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee has commenced the process of seeking a replacement trustee. In the meantime, the remaining six trustees will continue to carry out the duties of the Board.

