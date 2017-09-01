Alaris Announces Sequel Redemption at 18% Above Book Value

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alaris Royalty Corp. (“Alaris” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:AD) announces that it has received today US$91.7 million from Sequel Youth and Family Services, LLC (“Sequel) for all of Alaris’ units in Sequel (the “Sequel Units”) and will receive an additional amount of up to US$4.7 million upon confirmation (expected by the end of October 2017) of the percentage change in same program sales (for the most recently completed fiscal year ended June 30, 2017), which is the performance metric used to determine the annual change in the distribution Alaris receives from Sequel and thus the factor determining the final price for the Sequel Units. Alaris currently holds Sequel at a book value of US$81.3 million and will therefore achieve a gain over book value of approximately 18% or US$15.1 million upon receipt of US$96.4 million for its Sequel Units. US$96.4 million is US$22.9 million greater than the US$73.5 million of total capital contributed to Sequel.

“Achieving the types of returns that we have achieved on our Sequel investment, as well as other partners that we have had over the years, continues to display Alaris’ ability to pick solid companies to invest in and achieve industry leading returns for our shareholders along the way,” said Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alaris.

($ millions as of August 31, 2017) Contributions: US dollar Canadian dollar First Tranche $66.0 $69.3 Second Tranche $7.5 $8.2 Total Contributions $73.5

$77.5 Returns to Alaris: Total Distributions Received $47.2 $58.4 Sequel Redemption Proceeds(1) $96.4 $119.5(2) Less: Total Contributions ($73.5) ($77.5) Total Return $70.1 $100.4 % total return 95.4% 130% Internal Rate of Return (IRR): 23%

29%

Notes: 1. Assumes Alaris receives an additional $4.7 million from Sequel after confirmation of % increase in performance metric. 2. Assumes $1.2400 USDCAD at closing of the Sequel repurchase

Alaris will use proceeds it received for the Sequel Units to reduce amounts outstanding on its revolving credit facility (the “Facility”) following the US$85.0 million contribution (the “SBI Contribution”) to Sales Benchmark Index, LLC (“SBI”), which was closed on August 31, 2017. This will leave an amount outstanding of approximately CAD$105 million on the Facility and approximately CAD$95 million available to invest in new and current partners.

About the Corporation:

Alaris provides alternative financing to private company partners (the “Partners”) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a “top line” financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners’ common equity position.

