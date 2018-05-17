Alaris Royalty Corp. Receives $97.6 Million From Repurchases, Resulting in a 40% Gain on Invested Capital

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alaris Royalty Corp. (“Alaris” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:AD) is announcing today that Labstat LP and its affiliates (collectively “Labstat”) have entered into a purchase and sale agreement (“PSA”), with a third party (the “Third Party”), pursuant to which the Third Party will acquire Labstat (the “Labstat Sale”). The Labstat Sale will result in a repurchase (the “Labstat Repurchase”) of all of the units Alaris holds in Labstat (the “Labstat Units”) and Alaris receiving gross proceeds of $69.63 million (the “Labstat Gross Proceeds”). However, the Labstat Sale is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of May or early June, 2018. Alaris is also announcing today that PF Growth Partners LLC (“PFGP”) has repurchased 48% of the units (the “PFGP Units”) Alaris holds in PFGP (the “Partial PFGP Repurchase”) for US$25.00 million (the “PFGP Gross Proceeds”), which is a 30% premium to Alaris’ cost. The Partial PFGP Repurchase closed on May 11, 2018 and the PFGP Gross Proceeds will go towards debt reduction.

Alaris is realizing a combined 40% gain on invested capital with the Labstat Repurchase resulting in $65.61 million of exit capital received on a $47.2 million investment and the PFGP Partial Repurchase resulting in US$25.00 million (CAD $31.95 million) of exit capital received on a US$19.20 million (CAD$22.32 million) cost. The Labstat Repurchase and the Partial PFGP Repurchase will have no impact on Alaris’ current monthly dividend as we fully expect to deploy capital in excess of the Gross Labstat Proceeds and Gross PFGP Proceeds before the end of the year returning closer to our targeted annualized payout ratio of 80%.

Labstat Repurchase

The Labstat Gross Proceeds Alaris will receive upon the closing of the Labstat Repurchase consist of the following: (i) $65.61 million (the “Labstat Repurchase Price”) for the Labstat Units, which represents a premium of $13.61 million over Alaris’ original cost of $47.72 million plus a further premium of $4.28 million for previously unpaid distributions (the “Unpaid Distributions”) and (ii) $4.02 million of Loan Proceeds representing the repayment of $3.73 million of principal and $0.28 million of accrued interest owing on a loan agreement Alaris had with Labstat. Alaris also received the cash sweep relating to 2017 distributions of $4.21 million at the end of April 2018. Alaris will provide an update when the Labstat Sale closes or if there are any material changes to the process.

Upon closing of the Labstat Sale and subsequent Labstat Repurchase, Alaris will have achieved a total return on its Labstat Units of approximately $56.64 million, or 120% as well as an internal rate of return (“IRR”) of approximately 19% over the 6 year investment. Such returns are derived by successfully collecting all $41.44 million of distributions from Labstat over the life of the investment as well as getting a 29% premium above Alaris’ cost of its Labstat Units. Alaris had previously not assigned any value on its balance sheet to the collection of the $4.28 million of Unpaid Distributions therefore it will result in an increase to book value following the Labstat Repurchase.

“I would like to congratulate our partner Bill Rickert and his fine team at Labstat for achieving an incredible outcome on a business venture that started many years ago at the University of Waterloo. Bill took a vision and turned it into a world leader in its field and has become a great Canadian success story. We are very proud of the role that Alaris was able to play in this success. Labstat, like most companies, has had its challenges to overcome over the years and it is gratifying to see that the flexibility that we were able to provide the company several years ago by paying down their senior debt, reducing and modifying our preferred equity dividend and providing the company with working capital has resulted in an outcome for the common shareholders that would not have been possible with other forms of capital. Outcomes like this are extremely important in providing yet another case study for future entrepreneurs that are interested in partnering with a solution provider like Alaris. Based on our 14 year track record of deployment and on already identified opportunities, we remain confident that this capital will be redeployed profitably and prudently,” said Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alaris.

Partial PFGP Repurchase

As guided in our Q1, 2018 earnings release on May 8, 2018, we expected PFGP to redeem approximately half of Alaris’ PFGP Units for a total of US$25.00 million, which includes a premium of US$5.8 million over the cost of the PFGP Units. The Partial PFGP Repurchase closed on May 11, 2018 and resulted in 48% of the PFGP Units being repurchased. Going forward, Alaris will have a monthly distribution from PFGP equal to US$293,917 (US$3.53 million annually) and a fair value of the remaining PFGP Units of US$23.50 million with a cost of US$20.57 million following the Partial PFGP Repurchase. Alaris had wrote the value of its PFGP Units up by US$2.70 million in Q1 2018 to reflect the premium it expected to get on the Partial PFGP Repurchase as well as the remaining PFGP Units. The Partial PFGP Repurchase results in a gross return of 30.2% in USD or 39.0% in CAD given the favorable exchange rate move since the original investment.

“Based on PFGP’s continued and consistent profitability growth, we were comfortable in consenting to a refinancing that reduces the company’s overall cost of capital yet still leaves the company with ample room to grow. PFGP could have bought out all of Alaris’ preferred shares if they had wanted to but the company continues to value our partnership and has expressed a desire to use more of our capital to fund growth opportunities going forward,” said Mr. King.

Alaris provides alternative financing to the Partners in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a “top line” financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners’ common equity position.

The term Annualized Payout Ratio is a financial measure used in this news release that is not a standard measure under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). The Corporation’s method of calculating Annualized Payout Ratio may differ from the method used by other issuers. Therefore, the Corporation’s Annualized Payout Ratio may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Annualized Payout Ratio: Annualized payout ratio refers to Alaris’ total annualized dividend per share expected to be paid over the next twelve months divided by the estimated net cash from operating activities per share Alaris expects to generate over the same twelve-month period (after giving effect to the impact of all information disclosed as of the date of this press release).

