AlarmForce Provides Update on the Status of Ongoing Review

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 30, 2016) - AlarmForce Industries Inc. (TSX:AF) (AlarmForce or the Company) today provides an update on its review of its revenue recognition practices for the periods starting fiscal Q4 2013 for revenue generated from customer contracts after a customer had requested cancellation of services as described in the Company’s August 24, 2016 news release.

As previously announced, the Company has substantially completed its review of customer contracts and accounts, and as a result, the Company intends to restate its financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2015 and the first and second quarters of 2016. In order for the Company to become current with its filing obligations for its financial statements under applicable Canadian securities laws, the Company intends to file by January 30, 2017:

Audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal 2016, which includes restated financial information for fiscal 2015, and related MD&A; and

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the third quarter of fiscal 2016, which includes restated financial information for the third quarter of 2015, and related MD&A

This status update is provided pursuant to the alternative information guidelines in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (NP 12-203), which require the Company to provide bi-weekly updates on its affairs until such time as the Company is current with its filing obligations under Canadian securities laws. In accordance with those requirements, the Company advises that: (i) there has not been any material changes to the information contained in our August 24, September 14, September 28, October 12, October 26, November 9, November 23, 2016, December 7, 2016 and December 16, 2016 news releases; (ii) there has not been any failure by the Company to fulfill its publicly disclosed intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines of NP 12-203; (iii) there are no subsequent specified defaults (actual or anticipated) within the meaning of NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the Company and its affairs that has not generally been disclosed as of the date of this press release.

About AlarmForce

AlarmForce provides security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance and related services to residential and commercial subscribers throughout Canada and the United States. More information about AlarmForce’s products and services can be found at alarmforce.com.

