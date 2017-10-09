Albany NY’s Williams Center Plastic Surgery Specialists Adds Saratoga Hair Transplant

ALBANY, NY–(Marketwired – October 09, 2017) – Long offering options for plastic surgery in Albany, NY, and other locations around the area, Dr. Edwin Williams announced in August that his practice had merged with Saratoga Hair Transplant. The combined teams will work together under the established Williams Center Plastic Surgery Specialists name, with the hair specialists operating as a division.

This merger was first set in motion some years ago, when Dr. Williams first began talking with Saratoga Hair Transplant’s Dr. Michael Beehner, a past president of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgeons. His patient base, built up since the hair restoration practice opened in 1989, includes people from 39 states across the country and 21 different countries. Though the merger became official in June, Dr. Williams officially announced it to the media, including Herlife Magazine, in August: National Hair Loss Awareness Month.

The Williams Center’s Dr. Keimun Slaughter now plans to expand the hair restoration services at the practice, providing sophisticated surgical solutions, as well as nonsurgical options for patients seeking something less invasive.

While certain types of hair loss are situational and temporary — tied to diet or body chemistry or stress, for instance — a hereditary condition can cause significant hair loss in a large segment of the population. Tens of millions of men in the United States alone will deal with androgenic alopecia, which causes follicles to slow and stop in their role of producing hair on the scalp. A comparable number of women are experiencing or will experience similar symptoms.

Modern options for combatting hair thinning and loss include follicle stimulation and the surgical transplantation of healthy follicles from donor areas to regions where they are needed to provide thicker cover.

There are many reasons someone may seek out plastic surgery. By providing hair restoration services in addition to the face, body, and breast procedures Williams Center Plastic Surgery Specialists is know for, Dr. Williams is seeking to give patients a greater range of options under one roof.

Doctors at the center provide facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid lift, brow lift, chin and cheek augmentation, and more surgeries for the face; tummy tucks, liposuction, and other body contouring options for the body; augmentation, lifts, and reduction, for the breasts; and more.

For more information about hair restoration or any plastic surgery, call the Williams Center at 1-800-742-2797. The center has offices in Latham, Albany; Manhattan; and St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. The Saratoga Hair Transplant Center is in Saratoga Springs, New York. Dr. Edwin Williams also directs the Williams Rejuva Center, focusing on skin health and beauty, in Latham, Albany, NY.