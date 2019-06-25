Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Alcanna Announces the Closing of the Previously Announced Acquisition of 28 Solo Liquor Stores, All Trademarks and Brand Alcanna Announces the Closing of the Previously Announced Acquisition of 28 Solo Liquor Stores, All Trademarks and Brand CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAlcanna Announces the Closing of the Previously Announced Acquisition of 28 Solo Liquor Stores, All Trademarks and Brand GoldQuest: Receives Exploration License from DR governmentONE Properties Hosts Construction Sneak Peek of Amazon Fulfillment Centre in Leduc County