Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Aleafia Health Launches Symbl Atmosphere Oral Cannabis Spray for Adult-use Market Aleafia Health Launches Symbl Atmosphere Oral Cannabis Spray for Adult-use Market CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedSerengeti Announces Filing of Kwanika Technical Report and Provides Update on the Pre-Feasibility StudyTwo Hands Corporation Interviewing Leading Master Growers For Colombian Cannabis LicenceAleafia Health Launches Symbl Atmosphere Oral Cannabis Spray for Adult-use Market