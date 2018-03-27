Alectra earns industry award for ‘Communications Excellence’

TORONTO, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) has presented Alectra Utilities with its “Communications Excellence Award” for executing a communications strategy that resulted in improved communications and relationships with the company’s six shareholder municipalities.

Alectra was given the award at the organization’s Annual Gala Dinner held Monday evening at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel. The award is presented by the EDA each year to an Ontario utility for communications initiatives that successfully inform the public about local projects or initiatives.

Key factors in the Alectra award were a targeted strategy to conduct face-to-face meetings with city councillors and senior city staff – and most importantly the creation of a regular newsletter to municipal officials known as ‘Ally’.

Ally has received positive feedback with municipal councillors and their staff, who often request electronic copies to insert content into their own constituent newsletters. The quarterly publication has also served as a useful touch point between Alectra, city councillors and municipal staff. It has facilitated increased contact between Alectra’s government relations team and municipal stakeholders.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from the EDA for our efforts in providing proactive communication with our municipal partners,” said Blair Peberdy, Vice President, Government and Corporate Relations at Alectra Inc. “From our first day as Alectra, we set out to serve as an ally to our customers and shareholders alike.”

About Alectra’s Utilities Corporate

Alectra Utilities Corporation serves approximately one million customers across a 2,200 square kilometre service territory and 15 communities including Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham and Vaughan. It is part of the Alectra family of companies, which also includes Alectra Inc. and Alectra Energy Solutions Inc.

