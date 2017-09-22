Alectra Utilities alerts customers of continuing phone scam

HAMILTON, ON–(Marketwired – September 22, 2017) – In response to increased activity in its service territory by fraudsters, Alectra Utilities is alerting its customers to a continuing telephone scam in which they are being threatened with having their electrical service disconnected if they do not provide immediate payment through a cheque cashing service.

The scheme involves customers receiving fraudulent calls from persons claiming to be utility employees, who instruct customers to visit a cheque cashing service to make hydro bill payments. In similar phone scams, both residential and business customers are asked to purchase pre-paid credit cards in amounts claimed to be outstanding on their electricity bills, and to call a specific phone number to provide the card and a personal identification number (PIN) as payment on their account. When the perpetrator’s phone number is called, the recorded message fraudulently suggests that the customer had reached the utility’s billing department.

Alectra Utilities never asks for a pre-paid card payment for any outstanding account balance and does not disconnect services for non-payment after 4 p.m. on weekdays or any time on weekends or holidays.

In the event customers receive a suspicious phone call, Alectra Utilities advises the following:

Do not provide any personal information, including Alectra Utilities or credit card account numbers.

Collect any information possible about the caller.

Contact Alectra Utilities’ Customer Service department during regular business hours to report the incident.

If you believe you may be a victim of fraud or theft, please contact your local police department to report the incident.

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Alectra Utilities Corporation serves approximately one million homes and businesses across an 1,800 square kilometre service territory comprising 15 communities including Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham and Vaughan. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc. (Mississauga), Alectra Utilities Corporation (Hamilton) and Alectra Energy Solutions (Vaughan).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/22/11G145787/Images/Phone_Scam_Icon-47cb5acbf2b5b3a194e15741d208a308.jpg