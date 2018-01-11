Alectra Utilities earns “Emergency Assistance Award” for efforts to restore service after Hurricane Irma

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) presented Alectra Utilities with the association’s “Emergency Assistance Award” for its outstanding work assisting customers impacted by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

The award is presented to EEI member companies to recognize an outstanding response in assisting other electric companies in power restoration efforts after service has been disrupted by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s Winter Board and CEO Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“When disaster impacts a region, electric companies from across the nation are called on to assist impacted companies in need – mutual assistance is a hallmark of our industry,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “When Hurricane Irma struck, Alectra Utilities answered the call to help. Alectra Utilities assistance to restore service to impacted customers is a terrific example of mutual assistance in action.”

“The damage caused by Hurricane Irma resulted in tremendous hardship for millions of people in the southeastern United States. The restoration of electricity service was essential to storm recovery efforts and Alectra was proud to assist local utilities by providing powerline crews and equipment,” said Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc. “Mutual assistance following extreme weather events is a testament to the high level of cooperation continuously being demonstrated within the electricity industry.”

About Edison Electric Institute

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 60 international electric companies as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

About Alectra’s Family of Companies

Alectra’s family of energy companies distributes electricity to nearly one million customers in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe Area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc., Alectra Utilities Corporation and Alectra Energy Solutions

Media Contact: John Friesen, Manager, External Communications john.friesen@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 905.741.5578 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIALN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24b7c879-4727-4190-a551-383d9ea38abe