Alectra wants customers to ‘call before you dig’ this spring

HAMILTON, Ontario, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alectra Utilities is partnering with the Ontario Regional Common Ground Alliance (ORCGA) in a campaign to bring awareness to safe digging practices. ‘Dig Safe Month’, a provincial-wide initiative, began on Sunday, April 1.

The campaign aims to promote safety and reduce damages to underground infrastructure by raising awareness of safe digging practices, which includes calling ‘Ontario One Call’ before beginning a project that involves breaking ground.

Homeowners often make risky assumptions about whether or not they should get the location of the underground utility lines marked, but even small projects like planting trees require a call. Residents and small business owners should follow these steps when starting any outdoor project that involves digging:

Call 1-800-400-2255 or visit Ontario One Call before digging Wait for an Alectra Utilities cable locator to arrive and mark the area Respect the marks; avoid digging within one metre of marked ground Dig with care

Alectra Utilities is supporting Dig Safe Month in a number of ways including ceremonial flag raisings featuring the Dig Safe flag at the company’s work locations in Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, St. Catharines and Vaughan. Dig Safe signage will be posted for customers who can also learn more through the utility’s social media campaign.

“At Alectra, safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve is our top priority,” says Kimberly Boyle, SVP People and Safety, Alectra Utilities. “Dig Safe Month is an excellent campaign that works to remind everyone of the simple steps that can be taken to ensure all projects are performed safely.”

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Alectra Utilities Corporation serves approximately one million customers across a 2,200 square kilometre service territory and 15 communities including Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham and Vaughan. It is part of the Alectra family of companies, which also includes Alectra Inc. and Alectra Energy Solutions Inc.

Media Contact: Rachel Bertone, Media Spokesperson

rachel.bertone@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 647.339.3826 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIALN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b72d1fb-bd5d-4fe2-936d-4f1afa8ade53