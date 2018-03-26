Alectra’s own Adam Dixon brings home a silver medal from the 2018 Paralympic Games

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adam Dixon, a Meter Technician at Alectra Utilities, is home from PyeongChang, South Korea bringing with him a silver medal from the Canadian sledge hockey team’s participation in the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

In addition to bringing home a silver medal, Dixon also earned the top defenceman award for achieving the most points as a defenceman. Adam played all five games in PyeongChang finishing with eight assists, two goals and 10 points overall.

This was the 28-year-old’s third appearance in the Paralympics, having also participated in the Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014) games. He also brought home gold from last year’s World Championships held in Gangneung, South Korea.

When Dixon was 10-years-old he was diagnosed with Edwing’s Sarcoma. The rare type of bone cancer resulted in him undergoing a year of chemotherapy and the removal of his right tibia. As a former stand up hockey player, his parents introduced him to sledge hockey as a way for him to continue to participate in the sport.

Dixon began working at Alectra in 2012 and recently completed his four-year Meter Technician program in November 2017. He is now fully certified as an Alectra Utilities Journeyperson Meter Technician. Most Paralympic athletes are faced with a choice between career or sport, however, with the support of his colleagues at Alectra, Adam has found a way to balance both.

“It was an honour to welcome back our very own Olympic silver medalist, Adam Dixon, during this morning’s safety talk,” said Chris Hudson, SVP of Network Operations, Alectra Utilities. “Here at Alectra we show support to our employees within the workplace and beyond.”

