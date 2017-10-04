‘Alexa, ask NissanConnect Services to start my Murano’ — new skill for Amazon Alexa from Nissan lets customers talk to their car from the comfort of home

NASHVILLE, TN–(Marketwired – October 04, 2017) –

From the comfort of home, Nissan owners can use voice commands to remote lock/unlock, honk the horn, flash the lights and start or stop the engine depending on the model

The new skill will work on both new and previous model year Nissan vehicles equipped with telematics (list of compatible models below)

Nissan continues to offer even more technology and innovation as part of the company's Nissan Intelligent Mobility mission

Don’t risk burning what is in the oven; don’t dump out your bag in search of a key fob – you can now use your voice to remote-start your Nissan. Available later this month, a new skill for Amazon Alexa (powered by NissanConnect℠ Services) will allow some Nissan owners a new way to interact with their vehicles.

There are now over 25,000 Alexa skills, and Nissan’s connected car skill will be one of the newest. Riding on the popularity of Alexa, Nissan uses already-available features within NissanConnect Services to enable the new skill on some of its new and existing vehicles.

“Intelligent integration means helping our customers even when they are not behind the wheel,” said Dan Teeter, director, Vehicle Connected Services, Nissan North America, Inc. “We are about bringing unexpected innovations to customers, and are excited to offer this technology to both existing and new Nissan owners.”

Later this month, users will be able to find and use the new skill, called “NissanConnect Services,” free of charge under the connected car category within the Amazon Skills Store.

It will be available on certain model year 2016, 2017, 2017.5 and 2018 Nissan vehicles equipped with NissanConnect Services telematics. Amazon’s Alexa integration will require owners to have an active subscription to NissanConnect Services and a valid Nissan Owner Portal account, although the NissanConnect Services app does not need to be running to use the service.

NissanConnect Services and integration with the new Alexa skill, will be available on the following vehicles at launch, with more to come:

Nissan Altima (MY16, MY17, MY17.5)

Nissan Armada (MY18)

Nissan GT-R (MY17)

Nissan Maxima (MY16, MY17)

Nissan Murano (MY16, MY17.5)

Nissan Pathfinder (MY17, MY18)

Nissan Rogue (MY16, MY17)

Nissan Rogue Sport (MY17)

Nissan Sentra (MY16, MY17)

Nissan TITAN (MY17)

Nissan TITAN XD (MY16, MY17)

Nissan plans to expand the technology to other models in the future, including the new 2018 Nissan LEAF through NissanConnect EV and Services. Additionally, model year 2011 – 2017 LEAF owners will be able to check battery status, manage remote charging and cool down or warm up the vehicle’s interior using the new skill through the NissanConnect EV and Services Skill.

How the NissanConnect Services skill works

Once enabled and linked to a valid Nissan Owners Portal account with a compatible Nissan vehicle, owners can use voice commands to remote lock/unlock, honk the horn, flash the lights and start or stop the engine depending on the model.

For example, owners can say, “Alexa, ask NissanConnect Services to start my Murano” or “Alexa, ask NissanConnect Services to lock the doors of my GT-R.” Moments later, Alexa will confirm the request and the vehicle will respond to the command.

A 4-digit pin will be required to send certain commands to the vehicle, such as remote start, for added security. Additionally, owners can customize the name of their vehicle.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility -building on global progress

As the world is facing serious issues such as climate change, traffic congestion, road fatalities and increasing air pollution, Nissan is committed to addressing these challenges by making transportation safer, smarter, and more enjoyable. The ultimate goal is achieving zero-emissions and zero-fatalities on the road. Nissan Intelligent Mobility is the roadmap to achieve it.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility is not about removing humans from the driving experience. Instead, it is about building a better future for Nissan customers where cars are partners, and where drivers are more confident and more connected.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility encompasses three core areas of innovation:

Nissan Intelligent Driving helps to give customers more confidence through enhanced safety, control, and comfort. Driver Assist technologies can already be found in Nissan vehicles today, including the Japanese market Nissan Serena, the first model produced to feature ProPILOT Assist technology. The 2018 LEAF will be available with ProPILOT Assist.

Nissan Intelligent Power makes driving more exciting for customers by continuing to reduce emissions and increase fuel economy. Nissan is committed to a holistic approach to achieving zero-emission mobility by making internal combustion engines more efficient and putting more advanced technologies into our electric vehicles.

Nissan Intelligent Integration keeps customers more connected by conveniently linking Nissan cars to the wider society. Nissan is helping to shape a sustainable ecosystem enabling cars to interact with people, other cars and road infrastructure. This approach will eventually lead to remote vehicle operation, reduced traffic jams, more efficient car sharing, and improved energy management.

For more information on the complete Nissan vehicle lineup and available advanced safety, security and driver assistance technologies, please visit nissannews.com.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at nissanusa.com and infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault under the Renault-Nissan Alliance since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors, which became the third member of the Alliance – a grouping with combined annual sales of almost 10 million units a year.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

