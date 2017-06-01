Alexander’s Completes $500 Million Refinancing of 731 Lexington Avenue Office Condominium Realizing $188 Million of Net Proceeds

PARAMUS, NJ–(Marketwired – June 01, 2017) – ALEXANDER’S, INC. (NYSE: ALX) announced today that it has completed a $500 million refinancing of the office portion of 731 Lexington Avenue. The interest-only loan is at LIBOR plus 0.90%, currently 1.95%, and matures in June 2024, as extended. The Company realized net proceeds of approximately $188 million after repaying the existing $300 million mortgage and closing costs. The existing mortgage bore interest at LIBOR plus 0.95% and was due March 2021.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

