Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Alexandria Announces Binding LOI to Sell Royalty Interests on Cadillac Break Property Group in Val d'Or, Quebec Alexandria Announces Binding LOI to Sell Royalty Interests on Cadillac Break Property Group in Val d'Or, Quebec CBJ Newsmakers