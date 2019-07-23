Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Alexandria Minerals Announces Debt Settlement and Amendment to Agreement with Golden Valley Mines Alexandria Minerals Announces Debt Settlement and Amendment to Agreement with Golden Valley Mines CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFar Resources Extends Relationship with BattMat Technologies Inc. and Files Patents for Seven Battery and Marine Related TechnologiesMarathon Gold Announces Amendment to News Release DisclosureDOI Secretary Bernhardt Visits Nevada Gold Mines, Reviews Permitting Process