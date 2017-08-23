Algeco Scotsman Releases Second Quarter 2017 Financial Information

BALTIMORE, MD–(Marketwired – August 23, 2017) –

Algeco/Scotsman Holding S.à r.l. (together with its subsidiaries, “Algeco Scotsman”), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that its subsidiary, Algeco Scotsman Global S.à r.l., has posted its second quarter 2017 financial information at http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html. The slide presentation to accompany the previously announced second quarter 2017 financial results conference call (scheduled for Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time) will be posted Thursday, August 24, 2017 at approximately 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

About Algeco Scotsman

Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 25 countries with a modular fleet of approximately 275,000 units. The company operates as Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.