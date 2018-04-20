Algodon Wines and Luxury Development Group Unveils Designer Fashion and Accessories Label: Gaucho – Buenos Aires

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – April 20, 2018) – Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group, Inc. (OTCQB: VINO), a collection of luxury assets, real estate holdings and premium wines in Argentina, today announced the unveiling of its new designer fashion and accessories label, Gaucho – Buenos Aires, to be launched on Algodon’s new e-commerce platform at GauchoBuenosAires.com. Founded by entrepreneur Scott Mathis and headed up by Argentine designers Santiago Gallo and Carmen Vils, Gaucho – Buenos Aires harnesses all these characteristics. Blending the quality of a bygone era with a sophisticated, modern, global outlook, the brand’s beautifully handcrafted clothing and accessories herald the birth of Argentina’s finest designer label. Gaucho – Buenos Aires expects to release its initial collection in Fall/Winter 2018.

Gaucho – Buenos Aires embodies the spirit of Argentina — its grand history, its folklore and its revival as a global center of luxury. Inspired by the sophisticated elegance of the great European maisons, Gaucho – Buenos Aires is also rooted in the traditions of native, nomadic culture. With its ambitious couture, ready-to-wear and high-street fashion offering, this is the brand in which Argentine luxury finds its contemporary expression.

“Algodon Wines and Luxury Development Group is now one step closer to its objective of creating the LVMH of Latin America,” said Scott Mathis, Algodon’s founder, chairman and CEO. “The decision to launch Gaucho – Buenos Aires is a natural extension of that vision. Stemming from our original mission and geographic region, Gaucho – Buenos Aires was formed to take Algodon one step closer to achieving our goal of becoming the dominant player in Latin America’s luxury consumer goods and real estate offerings. Gaucho – Buenos Aires intends to operate primarily in the e-commerce space, offering proprietary upscale goods to the world, providing Algodon the opportunity to scale both its revenues and global brand reach,” concluded Mathis.

Established in Buenos Aires, the Gaucho story is one of impeccable timing. Once dubbed the Paris of South America for its exquisite Belle Epoque style, the city is thriving again and entering a new golden age. The time is ripe for Buenos Aires to align itself with Milan, New York, Paris and London as a global fashion capital, and Gaucho – Buenos Aires will be its bold ambassador.

Algodon’s goal is to reintroduce the world to the grandeurs of the city’s elegant past, intertwined with an altogether deeper cultural connection: the strength, honor and integrity of the Gaucho. Seen in the intricate stitching of handmade leather, or the exquisite workmanship of an embossed belt buckle, “Gaucho” style is a world-renowned symbol of Argentine craftsmanship. Blending the quality of a bygone era with a sophisticated, modern, global outlook, the brand’s beautifully handcrafted clothing and accessories herald the birth of Argentina’s finest designer label.

“Through beautifully handcrafted clothing and accessories, Gaucho – Buenos Aires will be a brand consumers can trust due to its high quality,” said Santiago Gallo, Lead Designer at Gaucho – Buenos Aires. “With our team’s obsessive attention to detail, we are excited to make that happen. I look forward to working with both Scott Mathis and Carmen Vils to bring the vision behind Gaucho – Buenos Aires to life.”

About Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group (Algodon Group)

Algodon Group’s mission is to source and develop opportunities in Argentina’s undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. By utilizing our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to expand our wide range of assets with the goal of becoming the “LVMH” of Argentina and greater South America. In building our luxury brand ALGODON®, one of prestige, distinction and elegance, we begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of our award-wining wines. Algodon Wines ultimately serve as our ambassador, as we then identify and develop vineyard operations, luxury lifestyle properties, and other real estate assets and opportunities. Our company has a passion for seeking outstanding opportunities, with the potential for growth, in spectacular settings. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will only continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our company’s brand and real estate holdings. Algodon’s non-leveraged, luxury assets serve as our mainstay and are currently concentrated in Argentina, which we believe represents one of the most undervalued investment sectors in the world today. For more information, please visit www.algodongroup.com.

