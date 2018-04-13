Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group Partners with Wally’s Wine and Spirits for California Distribution

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – April 13, 2018) – Algodon Wines & Luxury Development Group, Inc. (OTCQB: VINO), a collection of luxury assets, real estate holdings, and premium wines in Argentina, has partnered with Wally’s Wine and Spirits, a leading purveyor of wine and spirits in the greater Los Angeles area, to expand distribution of Algodon Fine Wines’ portfolio of award-winning Malbec wines throughout California.

Wally’s Wine and Spirits was founded in 1968, in 2013 Paul and Maurice Marciano, founders of the iconic denim lifestyle brand GUESS, partnered with Christian Navarro, “the wine therapist to the stars,” to purchase Wally’s Wine and Spirits. In December 2014, they expanded Wally’s into a second location in Beverly Hills, also adding on a gourmet food store, a highly acclaimed wine tasting bar, and an award-winning restaurant.

In December of 2017, Algodon Fine Wines began selling at both the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills Wally’s locations as well as on their website, www.wallywine.com. A formal Algodon launch dinner will be held in Los Angeles in late May for Algodon Fine Wine’s partners, investors and enthusiasts.

“We are privileged to have our wines featured at Wally’s Wine and Spirits,” said Scott Mathis, Algodon’s founder, chairman and CEO. “We look forward to working with the team at Wally’s to expand the distribution of our award-winning Malbec based wines. Having been in business for almost 50 years, Wally’s is one of the most respected wine retailers on the west coast,” Mr. Mathis continued. “We look forward to sharing our exceptional wine with their loyal and discerning customers.”

“Algodon’s portfolio of award-winning premium wines is an exciting addition to our wine offering,” said Christian Navarro, President and Principal of Wally’s Wine and Spirits. “When adding new wines to our stores, we look for the highest quality, most exclusive products we can acquire, which we found in Algodon’s Malbec portfolio. We believe their Malbec wines will be popular with our highly discerning customer base, who are always looking to sample new, high-quality wines.”

“Wally’s Wine & Spirits and the Algodon Fine Wine portfolio are ideal partners for their philosophies are both founded on luxury, quality and the highest of integrity,” said James Galtieri, President/CEO of Seaview Imports, Algodon Wine’s sole national importer to the United States.

Algodon Fine Wines, founded in 2007, is one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s. Over 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam.

Algodon Fine Wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker, Mauro Nosenzo, and advised by Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Algodon’s goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Algodon recently appointed Seaview Imports as its sole U.S. agent and importer of Algodon’s complete portfolio of fine wines produced in the San Rafael, Mendoza wine region of Argentina.

Algodon’s premium wines have received a number of top awards and ratings from the world’s foremost tasting competitions. On October 19, 2016, Algodon was awarded a gold medal in the Global Malbec Masters 2016 Wine Competition for its 2012 Black Label Malbec, a competition comprised of Masters of Wine & Master Sommeliers. Algodon’s Black Label Reserve Wines represent the best from Algodon Fine Wines, selected from 70-year-old vines, micro-vinified (small batch vinification) and matured in French oak.

In addition to over 330 points of sale throughout Argentina, Algodon Fine Wines are also distributed in Germany, Switzerland, Guernsey, U.K., the Netherlands and the United States.

In conjunction with the launch of Algodon Fine Wines with Wally’s Wine and Spirits, Wally’s is offering Algodon’s shareholders of record a 25% discount on all purchases, utilizing PROMO CODE: VINO1234. For more information and to order your favorite Algodon Fine Wines, please contact Wally’s Fine Wines at 1 (888) 992 5597 or at www.wallywine.com.