Alianza Samples 122 g/t Gold at KRL Gold Property, Golden Triangle, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ) (“Alianza” or the “Company”) reports that sampling at the recently-optioned the KRL Property has returned high-grade gold values from the KRL showing, including 122 g/t gold from a 50 cm-wide quartz vein. The KRL Property is located in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle, adjacent to Aben Resources’ Forrest Kerr Gold project. The property lies near the junction of McLymont Creek and the Iskut River, approximately 5 km from the McLymont Creek and Forrest Kerr power generation plants. Road access exists less than 2 km from the property boundary.

“We undertook this brief reconnaissance program at KRL to confirm historic sampling and to help plan 2019 exploration on the property,” stated Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza. “High grade gold-bearing samples collected correlate with high grade mineralization sampled by a prior operator near their property boundary. Our land position covers the prospective geology and we have the advantage of integrating the data sets from the operators on either side of that claim boundary. This will aid in identifying additional mineralization below treeline where it may be obscured by vegetation and talus.”

A total of 12 grab samples were collected from two steeply-dipping northwesterly and two northeasterly-oriented quartz veins in the vicinity of the KRL showing. Sampled veins range from 10-50 cm in width. The northeasterly-oriented veins correlate with historic trenches 1 and 7. Four samples of a 40-50 cm-wide vein (historic Trench 1) returned 3.15, 8.24, 122 and 7.94 g/t gold, respectively. These were collected over 18 metres strike length and compare favourably to historically reported results. Three samples were also collected from historic Trench 7 over a strike length of 16 metres, returning 7.43, 22.4 and 0.235 g/t gold from a 30 cm-wide vein, also confirming historic sampling. Veins are variably-banded, white to grey quartz with brown to yellow-orange limonitic weathering. Higher-grade gold mineralization appears to correlate with the presence of sulphides, particularly chalcopyrite. A map with the 2018 results can be found on the company’s website at https://alianzaminerals.com/project/krlgold/.

Previous work at KRL dates back to the late 1980’s and includes hand trenching of quartz veins 10 – 100 cm in width (generally 10-50 cm wide) and exposed for as much as 60 metres on strike before becoming obscured under talus. Results of this historic work include a series of five samples, collected on one-metre spacings yielding 56.01, 35.93, 122.86, 194.23 and 64.04 g/t gold over 50-70 cm (trench 1). Another vein, sampled approximately 10 metres to the northwest, returned 248.1 g/t gold over its 10 cm width, and another at 229.47 g/t gold from a nearby 10 cm sample. At least 11 veins have been identified over a 400 m by 600 m area. Most veins are steeply-dipping with a north-westerly strike.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza increases the chances of success in mineral exploration by using the Prospect Generator business model, focusing on gold and copper exploration in Latin America, British Columbia, Yukon and Nevada.

The Company has 45 million shares issued and outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:ANZ). Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications Tel: (604) 687-3520

Fax: (888) 889-4874 To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

