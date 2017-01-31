Align Technology Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2016 Results

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – January 31, 2017) – Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN)

Record 2016 revenues of $1.1 billion, up 27.7% year-over-year, and diluted EPS of $2.33

2016 Invisalign case shipments of 708.5 thousand cases, up 21.5% year-over-year

Q4 revenues up 27.3% year-over-year to $293.2 million

Q4 Clear Aligner** revenues up 17.5% and Scanner revenues up 156.8% year-over-year

Q4 Invisalign case shipments up 18.5% year-over-year to 190.1 thousand cases, international Invisalign case shipments up 25.0% year-over-year

Q4 diluted EPS $0.59, down $0.01 year-over-year

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. Invisalign case shipments in the fourth quarter of 2016 (Q4’16) were 190.1 thousand, a 18.5% increase year-over-year. For Q4’16, revenues were $293.2 million, a 27.3% increase year-over-year, and net profit was $47.6 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, down $0.01 per diluted share compared to the same period in the prior year. Q4’16 EPS was unfavorably impacted by a stronger U.S. dollar, which amounted to approximately $0.08 per diluted share due to net foreign exchange losses related to the revaluation of certain balance sheet accounts.

For 2016, Invisalign case shipments were 708.5 thousand cases and iTero scanner shipments were 3,970 units, an increase of 21.5% and 229.6%, respectively. For 2016, revenues were $1.1 billion, a 27.7% increase year-over-year and net profit was $189.7 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, up $0.56 per diluted share compared to the prior year.

Commenting on Align’s Q4 and 2016 results, Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan said, “Q4 was another record quarter for Align, reflecting continued strong growth across all geographies and customer channels compared to the prior quarter last year. These results helped us to exceed $1 billion in annual revenue for the first time in our history. In addition, more than 700 thousand patients started orthodontic treatment with Invisalign clear aligners in 2016, helping us to surpass our 4 millionth Invisalign patient. We also saw strong adoption of our new iTero Element scanner this year, which more than tripled our scanner shipments over the prior year.”

GAAP Summary Financial Comparisons

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2016

Q4’16 Q3’16 Q4’15 Q/Q Change Y/Y Change Invisalign Case Shipments* 190,055 177,755 160,400 +6.9 % +18.5 % Net Revenues $ 293.2M $ 278.6M $ 230.3M +5.2 % +27.3 % Clear Aligner** $ 251.5M $ 243.7M $ 214.0M +3.2 % +17.5 % Scanner & Services $ 41.7M $ 34.9M $ 16.2M +19.3 % +156.8 % Net Profit $ 47.6M $ 51.4M $ 48.9M (7.3 )% (2.6 )% Diluted EPS $ 0.59 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 )

Fiscal 2016

2016 2015 Y/Y Change Invisalign Case Shipments* 708,500 583,235 +21.5 % Net Revenues $ 1,079.9M $ 845.5M +27.7 % Clear Aligner** $ 958.3M $ 800.2M +19.8 % Scanner & Services $ 121.5M $ 45.3M +168.3 % Net Profit $ 189.7M $ 144.0M +31.7 % Diluted EPS $ 2.33 $ 1.77 $ 0.56 Note: Changes and percentages are based on actual values and may effect totals due to rounding * Invisalign Shipment figures exclude SmileDirectClub aligners ** Clear aligner revenue includes revenues from Invisalign clear aligners and SmileDirectClub aligners

As of December 31, 2016, Align had $700.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $678.7 million as of December 31, 2015. We repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares of stock for $38.0 million in Q4’16 under the April 2014 Repurchase Program. Subsequent to year-end, the Company purchased the remaining shares under this plan for $3.8 million completing the Align 2014 Repurchase Plan. Align has $300.0 million available for repurchase under its 2016 Repurchase Plan announced on April 28, 2016.

2016 Business Highlights

The following list highlights Align’s key announcements over the past year:

Launched iTero Element 1.4 software and Invisalign Outcome Simulator 4.0 application: Align announced the iTero Element 1.4 new software upgrade which includes color scanning, restorative pre-treatment scanning and optimized orthodontic scanning. In addition, the iTero scanners include the enhanced Invisalign Outcome Simulator 4.0 application now with Invisalign 3D Progress Tracking and Patient Simulation Sharing.

Align announced the iTero Element 1.4 new software upgrade which includes color scanning, restorative pre-treatment scanning and optimized orthodontic scanning. In addition, the iTero scanners include the enhanced Invisalign Outcome Simulator 4.0 application now with Invisalign 3D Progress Tracking and Patient Simulation Sharing. Launched Invisalign G7: Align announced Invisalign G7, a new set of features designed to deliver greater control of tooth movements and improved treatment outcomes. Invisalign G7 builds on earlier Invisalign G-series releases with new features to fine-tune certain tooth movements and deliver treatment outcome quality that Invisalign providers expect, particularly with teenage patients.

Align announced Invisalign G7, a new set of features designed to deliver greater control of tooth movements and improved treatment outcomes. Invisalign G7 builds on earlier Invisalign G-series releases with new features to fine-tune certain tooth movements and deliver treatment outcome quality that Invisalign providers expect, particularly with teenage patients. Weekly Aligner Wear Recommendation: Align announced one-week aligner wear recommendation for all Invisalign Full, Teen and Assist products instead of two-week aligner wear for each stage of Invisalign treatment. Continued Invisalign product innovation including “G-Series” features, SmartTrack aligner material, and clinically proven treatment predictability, allowed the company to confidently recommend one-week wear.

Align announced one-week aligner wear recommendation for all Invisalign Full, Teen and Assist products instead of two-week aligner wear for each stage of Invisalign treatment. Continued Invisalign product innovation including “G-Series” features, SmartTrack aligner material, and clinically proven treatment predictability, allowed the company to confidently recommend one-week wear. Launched ClinCheck Pro 5.0: Align announced ClinCheck Pro 5.0, the next generation Invisalign treatment software, with ability to view side-by-side treatment plans, a more realistic 3D visual model, and a new configurable toolbar for even greater flexibility.

Align announced ClinCheck Pro 5.0, the next generation Invisalign treatment software, with ability to view side-by-side treatment plans, a more realistic 3D visual model, and a new configurable toolbar for even greater flexibility. 4 Million Patients Milestone: Align announced that 4 million patients started treatment with Invisalign clear aligners. This is a significant accomplishment for the company and the 100,000 Invisalign-trained doctors around the world, demonstrating increased global acceptance of Invisalign treatment as a preferred choice for straightening teeth.

Align announced that 4 million patients started treatment with Invisalign clear aligners. This is a significant accomplishment for the company and the 100,000 Invisalign-trained doctors around the world, demonstrating increased global acceptance of Invisalign treatment as a preferred choice for straightening teeth. SmileDirectClub Supplier Agreement: Align announced a supply agreement with SmileDirectClub to manufacture non-Invisalign clear aligners for SmileDirectClub’s doctor-directed, at-home program for affordable, cosmetic teeth straightening. SmileDirectClub aligners will include up to 20 stages without attachments or interproximal reduction (IPR), and will be manufactured by Align per SmileDirectClub’s specifications for minor tooth movement.

Align announced a supply agreement with SmileDirectClub to manufacture non-Invisalign clear aligners for SmileDirectClub’s doctor-directed, at-home program for affordable, cosmetic teeth straightening. SmileDirectClub aligners will include up to 20 stages without attachments or interproximal reduction (IPR), and will be manufactured by Align per SmileDirectClub’s specifications for minor tooth movement. Research Awards Program for 2016 and 2017: Align announced the Research Awards Program for 2017. This is an ongoing annually funded program established in 2010 and designed to promote clinical and scientific dental research in universities across the globe. Align also announced that fourteen research awards totaling $310,000 were awarded to four universities in North America and eight International universities under its 2016 program.

Align announced the Research Awards Program for 2017. This is an ongoing annually funded program established in 2010 and designed to promote clinical and scientific dental research in universities across the globe. Align also announced that fourteen research awards totaling $310,000 were awarded to four universities in North America and eight International universities under its 2016 program. 3Shape Trios Scanner Interoperability: Align announced that 3Shape’s TRIOS® Standard, TRIOS Color and TRIOS 3 scanners were qualified in Q4’16 for Invisalign case submission. Align and 3Shape also announced a collaborative agreement to enhance the existing STL export workflow with iTero® scanners and laboratory partners using 3Shape Dental System™ Software which will enable improved consistency for customers using the workflow.

Align announced that 3Shape’s TRIOS® Standard, TRIOS Color and TRIOS 3 scanners were qualified in Q4’16 for Invisalign case submission. Align and 3Shape also announced a collaborative agreement to enhance the existing STL export workflow with iTero® scanners and laboratory partners using 3Shape Dental System™ Software which will enable improved consistency for customers using the workflow. Invisalign Commercially Available in India: Align announced commercial availability of the Invisalign system in India in February 2016. Align is offering a comprehensive range of products including Invisalign Full, Invisalign Teen, Invisalign Lite clear aligners, and Vivera Retainers. Align began training doctors in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, and expanded into Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Calcutta, and Cochin over the year. Align also launched a consumer marketing campaign.

Align announced commercial availability of the Invisalign system in India in February 2016. Align is offering a comprehensive range of products including Invisalign Full, Invisalign Teen, Invisalign Lite clear aligners, and Vivera Retainers. Align began training doctors in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, and expanded into Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Calcutta, and Cochin over the year. Align also launched a consumer marketing campaign. ERP System Implementation: Align implemented a new ERP system in July, which provides a foundation that enables new capabilities, improves speed of execution, and will be used to improve Align’s customers’ experience.

Q1 2017 Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2017 (Q1’17), Align provides the following guidance:

Invisalign case shipments in the range of 200 thousand to 203 thousand, up approximately 22% to 24% over the same period a year ago.

Net revenues in the range of $295 million to $298 million.

Diluted EPS in the range of $0.64 to $0.67, which includes $0.14 of excess tax benefits.

Regarding our tax rate: At the start of 2017, we adopted accounting standards update entitled Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting. Under this new standard, excess tax benefits and deficiencies associated with employee share-based payments are no longer recognized as additional paid-in capital on the balance sheet but instead recognized directly to income tax expense or benefit in the income statement for the reporting period in which they occur. Under this new standard, we expect our Q1 effective tax rate to be approximately 1% to 2%, which includes $12 million in excess tax benefits.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net revenues $ 293,203 $ 230,276 $ 1,079,874 $ 845,486 Cost of net revenues 72,954 57,466 264,580 205,376 Gross profit 220,249 172,810 815,294 640,110 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 130,268 99,582 490,653 390,239 Research and development 21,609 13,889 75,720 61,237 Total operating expenses 151,877 113,471 566,373 451,476 Income from operations 68,372 59,339 248,921 188,634 Interest and other income (expense), net (7,516) 313 (6,355) (2,533) Net income before provision for income taxes and equity in losses of investee 60,856 59,652 242,566 186,101 Provision for income taxes 12,028 10,775 51,200 42,081 Equity in losses of investee, net of tax 1,207 - 1,684 - Net income $ 47,621 $ 48,877 $ 189,682 $ 144,020 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.61 $ 2.38 $ 1.80 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.60 $ 2.33 $ 1.77 Shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 79,667 79,481 79,856 79,998 Diluted 81,248 81,051 81,484 81,521

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31 December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 389,275 $ 167,714 Marketable securities, short-term 250,981 359,581 Accounts receivable, net 247,415 158,550 Inventories 27,131 19,465 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,176 26,700 Total current assets 952,978 732,010 Marketable securities, long-term 59,783 151,370 Property, plant and equipment, net 175,167 136,473 Equity method investments 45,061 - Goodwill and intangible assets, net 81,998 79,162 Deferred tax assets 67,844 51,416 Other assets 13,320 8,202 Total assets $ 1,396,151 $ 1,158,633 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,596 $ 34,354 Accrued liabilities 134,332 107,765 Deferred revenues 191,407 129,553 Total current liabilities 354,335 271,672 Income tax payable 45,133 37,512 Other long term liabilities 1,294 1,523 Total liabilities 400,762 310,707 Total stockholders’ equity 995,389 847,926 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,396,151 $ 1,158,633

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. INVISALIGN BUSINESS METRICS*

Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 Invisalign Average Selling Price (ASP): Worldwide ASP $ 1,250 $ 1,285 $ 1,255 $ 1,285 $ 1,285 $ 1,230 $ 1,265 International ASP $ 1,315 $ 1,355 $ 1,315 $ 1,345 $ 1,365 $ 1,315 $ 1,335 Invisalign Cases Shipped by Geography: North America 106,390 398,390 110,500 114,855 115,900 122,555 463,810 International 54,010 184,845 53,195 62,140 61,855 67,500 244,690 Total Cases Shipped 160,400 583,235 163,695 176,995 177,755 190,055 708,500 YoY% growth 26.4% 22.0% 25.2% 22.4% 20.5% 18.5% 21.5% QoQ% growth 8.8% 2.1% 8.1% 0.4% 6.9% Number of Invisalign Doctors Cases Were Shipped To: North America 21,835 31,710 22,355 22,575 22,570 23,265 34,065 International 10,865 16,460 11,280 12,485 12,720 13,635 20,415 Total Doctors Cases Shipped To 32,700 48,170 33,635 35,060 35,290 36,900 54,480 Invisalign Doctor Utilization Rates*: North America 4.9 12.6 4.9 5.1 5.1 5.3 13.6 North American Orthodontists 9.9 31.8 10.4 10.7 11.1 11.3 36.6 North American GP Dentists 3.1 7.4 3.0 3.1 3.0 3.2 7.6 International 5.0 11.2 4.7 5.0 4.9 5.0 12.0 Total Utilization Rates 4.9 12.1 4.9 5.1 5.0 5.2 13.0 * # of cases shipped/# of doctors to whom cases were shipped Number of Invisalign Doctors Trained: North America 1,270 4,320 875 1,125 1,300 1,420 4,720 International 1,400 5,475 1,605 1,760 1,315 2,280 6,960 Total Doctors Trained Worldwide 2,670 9,795 2,480 2,885 2,615 3,700 11,680 Total to Date Worldwide 103,790 103,790 106,270 109,155 111,770 115,470 115,470

Note: Historical public data may differ due to rounding. Additionally, rounding may effect totals. *Invisalign business metrics exclude SmileDirectClub aligners.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (in thousands)

Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 Stock-based Compensation (SBC) SBC included in Gross Profit $ 1,008 $ 3,942 $ 961 $ 932 $ 995 $ 1,078 $ 3,966 SBC included in Operating Expenses 12,799 49,006 11,563 12,767 12,716 13,136 50,182 Total SBC Expense $ 13,807 $ 52,948 $ 12,524 $ 13,699 $ 13,711 $ 14,214 $ 54,148

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. BUSINESS OUTLOOK SUMMARY (unaudited) The outlook figures provided below and elsewhere in this press release are approximate in nature since Align’s business outlook is difficult to predict. Align’s future performance involves numerous risks and uncertainties and the company’s results could differ materially from the outlook provided. Some of the factors that could affect Align’s future financial performance and business outlook are set forth under “Forward Looking Information” above in this press release. Financial Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Q1’17 Guidance GAAP Net Revenues $295.0 – $298.0 Gross Margin 74.2% – 74.5% Operating Expenses $162.5 – $164.5 Operating Margin 19.1% – 19.3% Net Income per Diluted Share $0.64 – $0.67 (1) Business Metrics: Q1’17 Case Shipments 200.0K – 203.0K Capital Expenditure $70M – $75M Depreciation & Amortization $8.0M – $8.5M Diluted Shares Outstanding 81.3M (2) Stock Based Compensation Expense $14.6M Tax Rate 1% – 2% (1)