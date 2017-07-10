Align Technology Unveils New Company Logo to Unify the Invisalign and iTero Brands Under One Corporate Brand Identity

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – July 10, 2017) – Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), makers of the Invisalign® system and iTero® intraoral scanners, today unveiled a new company logo that unifies the Company’s product brands under one brand umbrella. The new align logo is based on the Company’s name “Align” Technology and complements the new Invisalign brand identity that was launched earlier this year. The bold new redesign represents a clean, fresh, sophisticated and contemporary feel that elevates the Align brand to better represent the innovative spirit in which our products are conceived.

“We are changing the market for orthodontic treatment, transforming an analog process with clear aligners and innovative digital solutions that make teeth straightening easier, faster, and more accessible than ever before,” said Joe Hogan, Align Technology president and CEO. “Our goal is to enable people of all ages to get the smiles they want through smile-changing technology that creates new opportunities for our doctors and their patients without disrupting their lives.”

Since 1997, Align has continuously developed products and technology that enable orthodontists and dentists to deliver the best possible treatment outcomes for their patients. By leveraging digital technology to make teeth-straightening more comfortable and convenient, Align transformed the orthodontic industry. Today, Align has helped treat over 4.5 million patients with the Invisalign system, trained over 100,000 orthodontists and dentists around the world, processed over one million scans with the iTero system and achieved over one billion dollars in annual revenue.

To see how Align leverages the power of digital technology to create great smiles, go to www.aligntech.com and view Align’s new corporate video.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

