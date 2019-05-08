Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | AlkaLi3 Resources Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Reverse Take-Over With Loop Insights Inc. AlkaLi3 Resources Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Reverse Take-Over With Loop Insights Inc. CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAlkaLi3 Resources Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Reverse Take-Over With Loop Insights Inc.GreenPower Announces Closing of Private PlacementFreehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders