All 31 Townhomes at Brandywine Homes’ Sunstone Development in Norwalk Sold

NORWALK, CA–(Marketwired – Feb 8, 2017) – Brandywine Homes recently announced that all 31 townhomes have been sold at Sunstone, a two-acre, transit-friendly community located at 11009 Pioneer Boulevard that held its grand opening in May 2016.

“Sunstone sold out quickly because it offered rare new home ownership opportunities in the highly desirable Norwalk area,” said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes. “We knew these exceptional homes wouldn’t be on the market for long.”

Sunstone, a gated community built on the site of a former school building close to Little Lake Park, Heritage Park and Wilderness Park, offered townhomes from approximately 1,110 to 1,475 square feet with hand-selected designer finishes as well as versatile, expansive floor plans. The two- and three-bedroom stucco townhomes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, two-car garages and concrete tile roofs.

Brandywine, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California, sold 116 homes, opened seven new communities and broke ground on four additional communities in Southern California in 2016. The homebuilder plans to close about 150 homes and open at least four communities throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties in 2017.

All homes were recently closed out at Citrine, Brandywine’s 16-unit townhome community on one acre located at 11433 Excelsior Drive in Norwalk. Brandywine is currently building Castella, a 21 townhome neighborhood near the intersection of Studebaker and Excelsior in Norwalk. Castella’s grand opening celebration is tentatively scheduled for July 2017.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California’s oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there — making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.