Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces November 2018 Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Properties REIT (the “REIT”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.13 per unit for the month of November 2018, representing $1.56 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on December 17, 2018, to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2018.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael R. Emory

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 977-9002

memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 977-9002

cwilliams@alliedreit.com