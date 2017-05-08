Allied Properties REIT Announces Voting Results From the 2017 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 8, 2017) - Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) (“Allied“) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders held on May 4, 2017 (the “Meeting“). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 77 unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 58,736,560 units, representing 69.21% of Allied’s total issued and outstanding units.

Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied’s management information circular dated April 4, 2017 were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Gerald R. Connor 54,340,808 92.74% 4,250,852 7.26% Gordon R. Cunningham 54,523,392 93.06% 4,068,268 6.94% Michael R. Emory 55,535,954 94.78% 3,055,706 5.22% James Griffiths 58,105,887 99.17% 485,773 0.83% Margaret T. Nelligan 55,492,168 94.71% 3,099,492 5.29% Ralph T. Neville 58,196,328 99.33% 395,332 0.67% Peter Sharpe 55,019,605 93.90% 3,572,055 6.10% Daniel F. Sullivan 54,697,133 93.35% 3,894,527 6.65%

Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 58,018,374 98.84 679,065 1.16

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.