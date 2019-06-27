Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Almaden Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; Provides Update on Ixtaca Project Almaden Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; Provides Update on Ixtaca Project CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedVR Resources Closes Second Tranche of Its Private PlacementDesert Lion Energy Shareholders Approve Merger with LepidicoYamana Gold Increases Gold Production Guidance and Updates Improved Strategic Life of Mine Plan and Phased Expansion for Its Jacobina Mine and Announces Annual Significant Corporate G&A Reductions