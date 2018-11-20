AltaGas Appoints New CEO

CBJ — AltaGas is appointing Randy Crawford as CEO of the Calgary-based utility company following the sudden resignation of ex-CEO David Harris this past summer, which was apparently perpetuated by an unspecified “complaint” to its board.

Crawford will officially take the helm as of December 10. The company is currently be led by interim co-CEOs David Cornhill and Phillip Knoll, its chairman and a member of the board, respectively.

Crawford has 30 years of experience in the natural gas industry and was most recently the president of midstream and commercial with EQT, a U.S. gas company, where he led a growth strategy in the Marcellus natural gas fields in the northeastern U.S.

