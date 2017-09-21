Altai Notes Publication of Quebec Draft Hydrocarbon Regulations

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altai Resources Inc. (TSX-VENTURE:ATI) (US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) (“Altai” or the “Company”) notes that the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Quebec has published on September 20, 2017 the draft regulations to govern oil and gas activities in the province and for the implementation of the Petroleum Resources Act enacted in December 2016. The Company understands that the draft regulations may be implemented with or without amendments after forty-five days of public consultation.

Altai will study the draft regulations in detail and will monitor the progress carefully.

