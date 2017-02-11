Altiplano Announces Signing of Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement with Comet

EDMONTON, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 10, 2017) - Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:APN) (“APN” or the “Company“): Further to the Company’s press release dated January 3, 2017, APN is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a definitive earn-in and joint venture agreement (the “Agreement“) with Comet Exploration Ltd. (“Comet“) in respect of acquiring a participating interest in a joint venture (the “CJV“) on two copper and gold projects called the Farellon and Maria Luisa projects, which are located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile (collectively, the “Projects“). Comet is a private Australian exploration and development company with a focus in Chile principally in base metal and gold projects, held through its Chilean subsidiary.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may earn up to an initial 20%, 35% or 50% interest in the CJV, respectively, by funding up to an aggregate of US$0.75 million, US$1.25 million, or US$2.0 million, respectively, on or before the date of acceptance of the Agreement for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange, March 30, 2017, and May 31, 2017, respectively.

The Agreement is subject to certain conditions, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.altiplanominerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Williamson

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company’s continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.