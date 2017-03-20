Altiplano Minerals Adds Investor Relations Support

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:APN) (“APN” or the “Company”): Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:APN) (“Altiplano Minerals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lisa May to lead the Investor Relations initiatives for the company effective immediately. Ms. May has over 15 years of experience in corporate communications, marketing and investor relations in the resource sector and is currently the Past Chair of the BC chapter of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute.

“We look forward to Lisa playing a key role in the communication of our goals and growth initiatives to broaden our investor base and add shareholder value,” stated Chief Executive Officer John Williamson.

Altiplano Minerals is also pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to support its investor relations activities.

“We have selected Renmark to reinforce Altiplano’s profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We choose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public,” noted CEO Williamson.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Altiplano Minerals Ltd. will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CDN, starting April 1, 2017 for a period of six months ending on October 31, 2017 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Altiplano Minerals Ltd or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX‐V:APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.altiplanominerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ “John Williamson”

President and CEO

Tel: (780) 437-6624

