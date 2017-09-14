Altius Reports Q1 F2018 Revenue of $15.4M; Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR–(Marketwired – Sept. 14, 2017) - Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX:ALS) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) reports Q1 attributable revenue (1) of $15,363,000 compared to $13,453,000 in the last quarter (Q4 F2017) and $8,410,000 in the year-ago quarter (Q1 F2017). Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $12,624,000 in the quarter is up 23% from Q4 2017 levels of $10,260,000 and almost double its year-ago comparable level of $6,403,000. Net earnings for the quarter were $4,492,000, or $0.10 per share, compared to a loss of $0.02 per share in Q4 F2017 and net earnings of $3,038,000, or $0.07 per share, in the prior year’s quarter.

Higher volumes and realized prices across most of our portfolio drove the increased royalty revenue and are discussed in more detail in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations (MD&A). In the current quarter, the higher adjusted EBITDA and net earnings reflect both the revenue growth and lower costs and expenses as our prior acquisitions become integrated.

Brian Dalton, President and CEO, commented, “Our aggressive acquisition strategy during the 2014 -2016 down cycle for base metals and bulk commodities is now being well rewarded as the inevitable cyclical recovery begins to take hold. While we are currently tracking ahead of our guidance of $55 million in attributable revenue for the full year we note that prices are displaying a high degree of volatility over short time frames. As such we are are choosing to maintain our estimate for the time-being and will review again when providing our mid-year results.”

The following table summarizes the financial results.

For the three months ended, (in Canadian dollars) July 31, 2017 April 30, 2017 July 31, 2016 $ $ $ Revenue Attributable royalty 15,100,000 13,378,000 8,255,000 Project generation 263,000 75,000 155,000 Attributable revenue (1) 15,363,000 13,453,000 8,410,000 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 12,624,000 10,260,000 6,403,000 Net earnings (loss) 4,492,000 (960,000 ) 3,038,000 Basic and diluted per share Attributable revenue 0.35 0.31 0.19 Adjusted EBITDA 0.29 0.24 0.15 Net earnings per share 0.10 (0.02 ) 0.07 Total assets 413,989,000 420,445,000 420,445,000 Total liabilities 96,706,000 104,979,000 104,979,000 Cash dividends declared & paid to shareholders 1,300,000 1,300,000 1,303,000

Additional information on the Corporation’s results of operations is included in the Corporation’s MD&A, and Financial Statements, which were filed on SEDAR today and are also available on the Corporation’s website at www.altiusminerals.com.

The cumulative market value of the publicly traded junior exploration company shares held within our project generation division equity portfolio remained stable through the first quarter. The portfolio value as of July 31, 2017 was $34.5 million compared to $33.4 million at the end of the previous year.

Altius was active in generative exploration, including research and data assessment, field investigations, project advancement, and land acquisition during the period, enhancing its diversified exploration portfolio of largely base and precious metals projects. Our mineral rights now total more than 1.7 million hectares in Canada, the United States, Finland, the Republic of Ireland, Australia, and Chile, which the Corporation considers highly prospective and marketable.

While continuing to generate innovative new projects, the Corporation is also committed to attracting quality partners to its current projects via sales and earn-in/joint venture agreements, or through spinout opportunities, while in most cases retaining royalty interests. Altius anticipates executing multiple new agreements in the coming quarter and in particular is working diligently towards the spin-out of a new copper focused company that will, amongst other assets, hold our mineral land interests in Chile. More information on Altius projects can be found at www.altiusminerals.com.

The Corporation also confirms that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend on its common shares of three cents per common share to all shareholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2017. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about October 20, 2017. The declaration, timing and payment of future dividends will largely depend on the Corporation’s financial results as well as other factors. Dividends paid by Altius are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes unless otherwise stated.

A conference call will also be held to discuss the Q1 F2018 financial results as detailed below.

Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financials Call Information: Time: 9:00 a.m. EST on Friday, September 15, 2017 Dial-In Numbers: +1 (844) 473-0974 (Canada) +1 (480) 696-7316 (International) Pass code: 72013430 Conference Title: Altius Q1- F2018 Webcast URL: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2nwz3adp

The call will be webcast and archived on the Corporation’s website for a limited time.

(1),(2) Non-IFRS Measures Attributable revenue and adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. For a reconciliation of these measures to various IFRS measures, please see the Corporation’s MD&A which is available at http:/altiusminerals.com/financial-statements.

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre‐development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. In addition, Altius holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

Altius celebrates its 20th anniversary this fall and has 43,208,291 shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.