Altius to Increase Shareholdings in Alderon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (TSX:IRON) (“Alderon” or the “Company”) announces that it has been notified by Altius Minerals Corporation (“Altius”) that Altius has agreed to acquire 18,797,454 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Alderon, from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC (“Liberty”). After the conclusion of the transaction, Altius will own a total of 51,838,916 Common Shares, or approximately 39% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. The shares will be acquired at a purchase price of $0.27 per share.

“I am pleased that Altius has decided to increase its stake in Alderon by acquiring the Liberty share position,” stated Tayfun Eldem, President & CEO of Alderon. “Altius clearly recognizes the opportunity at the Kami Project with the high-grade, low deleterious element iron ore that will be produced at Kami. Stricter environmental regulation has driven demand for superior quality iron ore, as it allows end users to improve productivity, reduce costs, and meet more stringent environmental standards. Altius has also recently made other investments in the Labrador Trough.”

Altius will acquire the Common Shares, through a private placement between Altius and Liberty, for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, or continue to hold the Common Shares.

The Kami Project has been successfully released from both Federal and Provincial environmental assessment processes, exhibits robust economics, and will produce a premium product in high demand; these specifications highlight the project as a rare development opportunity in the iron ore mining industry.

About Alderon Iron Ore Corp.

Alderon is a leading iron ore development company in Canada. The Kami Project, owned 75% by Alderon and 25% by HBIS Group Co. Ltd. (formerly Hebei Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd.) (“HBIS”) through The Kami Mine Limited Partnership, is located within Canada’s premier iron ore district, the Labrador Trough, and is surrounded by two producing iron ore mines. Its port handling facilities are located in Sept-Îles, the leading iron ore port in North America. HBIS is Alderon’s strategic partner in the development of the Kami Project and China’s second largest steel producer.

For more information on Alderon, please visit our website at www.alderonironore.com

Alderon is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the resource, aviation, and technology sectors.

