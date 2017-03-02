Amadeo Arnal Joins Zephyr Real Estate-Marin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – March 02, 2017) – Amadeo Arnal, local powerhouse Realtor, has joined the ranks of Zephyr Real Estate’s ever-expanding Marin office in Greenbrae. He brings a wealth of experience in purchasing and refurbishing foreclosures throughout Northern California, and is a noted specialist.

Amadeo began his real estate career 16 years ago with his uncle, a well-established foreclosure expert since the mid-70s. In 2006, he became a licensed real estate broker, excelling in all aspects of the real estate industry. He is passionate about helping people achieve their real estate goals. His clients benefit greatly from his outgoing personality, attention to detail, organizational skills and integrity.

He was born in Valencia, Spain and moved to Northern California at the age of six. Growing up, he shared time between both places. He received a Bachelor of Science, focus on International Business, from the University of Nevada-Reno. He currently resides in the country club area of Novato with his eight-year-old son.

Amadeo is an avid golfer and tennis player, and is a member of the Marin Country Club. He also enjoys teaching both sports to his son. He is actively involved in the Novato community and volunteers with the Sparkle Foundation, Good Shepherd Lutheran School, and Marin Country Club. He teaches yoga classes at Some Like It Hot Yoga in Pacheco Plaza, and he is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Amadeo is a member of Association of Realtors and is a Foreclosure Resource. He may be reached at [email protected], 415.531.2599 or www.AmadeoArnal.com

“We are fortunate to have Amadeo here,” commented Erinn Millar, Sales Manager at the Marin office. “His professionalism and expertise are well known throughout Marin.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; and local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco. Zephyr has six offices in San Francisco, a new office in Greenbrae, and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/2/11G131928/Images/Amadeo_Arnal-7691029c39b7ae18978b872c2eb3cc06.jpg