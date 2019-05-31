Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Amarillo to Complete First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $5.1 Million Amarillo to Complete First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $5.1 Million CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedIBC Advanced Alloys Announces Closing of Initial $750,000 Funding by Lind PartnersAmarillo to Complete First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $5.1 MillionNevada Copper Announces Closing of US$115M Project Finance Facility