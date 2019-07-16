Amazon Employees Strike

CBJ — Amazon employees in the U.S. and Europe began striking in protest of their working conditions during the company’s Prime Day event.

Reports about the working conditions inside Amazon’s warehouses have been the subject of many negative online reviews. Some employees are alleging a number of on-the-job injuries and deadlines so tight that they urinate in bottles and trash cans to avoid penalties.

German union Verdi said that employees of seven locations across Germany of the online retail giant would be going on strike from Sunday to Monday, under the motto “no more discount on our incomes,” a nod to the deals being offered by the company.

Amazon is expected to generate US$5.8 billion in revenue during their two-day Prime Day event.

Amazon was founded by American Jeff Bezos, who is now the richest man in the world, with an estimated personal fortune of $165 billion.

