AME Announces Departure of President & CEO

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – February 17, 2017) – The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) today announced that AME’s President & CEO, Gavin C. Dirom, will be leaving the association this spring to pursue other career opportunities. Under Mr. Dirom’s steady guidance and balanced direction since 2008, AME has thrived as an advocacy association representing the interests of its members and the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia.

“On behalf of AME’s Board of Directors and its more than 415 corporate and 4,200 individual members, I would like to thank Gavin for his dedicated service to AME over the past eight years, especially through the prolonged downturn and into the current recovery in the industry,” said Diane Nicolson, AME’s Chair of the Board. “Under Gavin’s leadership, AME has been a stabilizing factor and a strong advocate for mineral exploration and development. We will be sorry to see Gavin go, and wish him the very best for his future plans. He leaves AME with a strong future, including a dedicated staff and many volunteers who commit their time and energy to make AME one of the best industry associations,” continued Nicolson.

“Through the cyclical ups and downs, it has been my utmost privilege and honour to have represented and served the members of AME. I believe AME’s primary purpose, to promote and protect the B.C.-based mineral exploration and development industry, is vitally important,” said AME President & CEO, Gavin C. Dirom. “As a leading advocacy organization, I am confident that AME will continue to strive every day to represent its members and their interests with respect, integrity and enthusiasm.”

“And based on a number of positive indicators, the global mineral exploration and development industry is emerging from one of the longest and deepest downturns in history,” continued Dirom. “I am optimistic that the worst of the storm is now behind us and that AME members will be moving forward to diligently explore and find exciting new discoveries, develop projects judiciously, and do their best to safely supply the world with the metals, minerals and steel-making coal that we all need and use on a daily basis.”

“I am most grateful to the hard-working and professional AME staff, Directors and members, including the hundreds of dedicated volunteers, for their steadfast support over the years,” concluded Dirom.

AME’s Board of Directors has initiated an executive search process for a new President & CEO and Mr. Dirom will be working with AME and its Board over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.

A posting for the new President & CEO role will be available shortly on AME’s website at www.amebc.ca.

