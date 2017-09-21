American Cannabis Company, Inc. Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Earth Alive

DENVER, CO–(Marketwired – Sep 21, 2017) – American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) (“ACC”), a full-service business-to-business consulting solutions provider, and seller of ancillary products to the cannabis industry, today announced it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Earth Alive, a leading Canadian clean-tech company that develops and manufactures state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products. This agreement allows for the commercialization of Earth Alive’s premiere cannabis microbial inoculant product, called Dr. Marijane. Dr. Marijane is a certified organic root probiotic that promotes increased vegetative growth, improves the bioavailability of fertilizer programs, and sustains healthy development and structuring of plant roots.

Following the successful registration of Dr. Marijane’s product packaging in the state of Colorado, ACC, a leading distributor of specialty products and consultancy services in the cannabis industry based in Colorado, will commit to making minimum purchases of the Dr. Marijane retail product in the first year, with sales goals increasing every year thereafter.

Terry Buffalo, CEO of American Cannabis Company, Inc., stated: “We are very happy to be given the opportunity to exclusively distribute Dr. Marijane. Dr. Marijane will nicely complement our current product suite as well as stand on its own as one of the top microbial inoculants in the market. We at ACC feel that Dr. Marijane is a real game changer in the world of cannabis cultivation and we invite our current and future customers to give this truly innovative product solution a try. We are confident that customers will keep coming back to purchase this product again and again, as we have seen tremendous results in final crop yield and output.”

Miguel Monroy, Director of Business Affairs at Earth Alive, commenting on the Company’s relationship with ACC, stated: “ACC has a very strong understanding of the cannabis industry in North America. Their experience and extensive network make them the ideal exclusive distributor for Dr. Marijane’s commercial launch in the United States. ACC has already honored its first order commitment, and this exclusive distributorship is bound to be mutually beneficial to both Earth Alive and ACC. We are excited to enter the robust Colorado market that generated sales of medical and recreational cannabis and cannabis related products that, in 2016 alone, amounted to $1.1 billion US dollars.”

Michael Warren, CEO of Earth Alive, commented: “We believe our association with ACC is sure to resonate with industry influencers. ACC’s readiness to distribute Dr. Marijane is an endorsement of the product’s proven efficacy.”

About American Cannabis Company:

Based in Denver, Colorado, American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) (“American Cannabis Company,” “ACC,” or the “Company”) is a business-to-business consulting firm that offers turnkey and end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis industry. Since 2013, American Cannabis Company has worked with dozens of companies that are now thriving in the cannabis industry, many of which were awarded legal marijuana licenses in multiple states with the assistance and support of the Company. Its team of industry veterans and subject matter experts leverages their hands-on experience and acquired knowledge to provide business planning and market assessment services, to assist with state licensing procurement, and to create business infrastructure and operational best practices. In addition to these services, the Company owns a portfolio of proprietary, marijuana-focused, cultivation products, which include: The Satchel™, Sohum Living Soils™, The Cultivation Cube™, and The High-Density Cultivation System™ (“HDCS”). The development and growth of its brands and product suite are rooted in the Company’s geoponics philosophy of “combining the art and science of agriculture in soil.”

For more information, please visit:

www.americancannabisconsulting.com

www.americancannabiscompanyinc.com

www.sohumsoils.com

About Dr. Marijane

Dr. Marijane is a certified-organic root probiotic proven to increase cannabis yields by up to 28%. Scientific testing and validation of its performance began in 2014, and results have been repeatedly confirmed by licensed commercial producers. For more information, please visit www.doctormarijane.com

