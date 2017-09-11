American Family Housing Orchestrates Community Collaboration for New Roof Project

MIDWAY CITY, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 11, 2017) – American Family Housing (AFH) — a nonprofit organization that provides housing and related services to low income and/or homeless families and adults — is proud to announce a collaborative roofing project that will completely replace the roof of its Van Buren Property, located at 15272 Van Buren St. in Midway City. Beginning on Sept. 18, 2017, the considerable project that is valued at $100K, will be made possible by the generous donations of Charles Antis, CEO and founder of Antis Roofing; the Antis team — Narcisco Alarcon, Fernando Torres and Jose Vasquez, who worked together to estimate and coordinate the job and who will lead the installation; Robert Stroebel, who sourced all of the donated materials from IB Roof Systems; and Ben Iglesias of Allied Building, who will donate the delivery of materials as well as the crane to lift the materials to the roof in September.

“When we reached out to Antis Roofing last fall with the request to assess the roof on the Van Buren Property, we were not expecting it would be such an expensive undertaking,” said AFH’s president and CEO, Donna Gallup. “Charles immediately committed to finding a way to provide us with the roof, donating labor and training from his company; Robert was able to source all of the materials needed, a significant in-kind donation; and Allied came on board with delivery services and the use of one of their cranes. This is truly a combined effort and collective partnership that I am proud to be a part of.”

Expected to be completed in two weeks, the project’s labor will be provided by Antis and four staff from AFH, who will be trained and supervised by the Orange County-based roofing company.

“I am proud to be partnering with such a worthy organization as American Family Housing,” said Charles Antis. “Their dedication to helping the homeless is making powerful changes in Orange County.”

Since 1985, AFH (formerly known as Shelter for the Homeless) has been a nonprofit organization providing a continuum of housing and an array of services to support homeless and low income families and adults to secure a stable home, to be an active part of their community and to achieve a self-sustaining way of life. Including the Van Buren Property, AFH owns more than 50 rental-housing properties in three southern California counties – Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino. By providing affordable apartments and shared living opportunities in multi-family, single family and condominium units, AFH ensures individuals and families have housing options that allow them to successfully be a part of the local community.

