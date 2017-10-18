American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces October 2017 U.S. Dollar Cash Distribution

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – October 18, 2017) – American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP“) (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.DB.U) announced today a cash distribution of US$0.054 per limited partnership unit (“Unit“) for the period of October 1, 2017 to October 31, 2017, which is equivalent to US$0.648 per Unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on November 15, 2017 to unitholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2017.

The policy of AHIP is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

AHIP is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States and engaged primarily in growing a portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets with diverse and stable demand generators as well as long standing contractual railway customers.

AHIP’s long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders and add value through ongoing growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.