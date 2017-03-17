American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces Sale of Hotel Property and March 2017 U.S. Dollar Cash Distribution

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – March 16, 2017) – American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP“) (TSX: HOT.UN) (OTCQX: AHOTF) announced today the sale of the 77-room Country Inn & Suites by Carlson hotel located in Norman, Oklahoma (the “Norman Property“) for gross proceeds of US$4.5 million. The Norman Property was acquired in June 2015 as part of a larger portfolio acquisition, and, with the continued weakness in the Oklahoma market expected during 2017, AHIP strategically sold the Norman Property and will redeploy the proceeds to more productive uses. After repayment of the outstanding mortgage and transaction related costs, AHIP will realize net proceeds of approximately US$2.4 million. Following the sale of the Norman Property, AHIP now owns 95 hotel properties with 9,383 total guestrooms.

MARCH 2017 CASH DISTRIBUTION

AHIP also announced today a cash distribution of US$0.054 per limited partnership unit (“Unit“) for the period of March 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017, which is equivalent to US$0.648 per Unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on April 14, 2017 to unitholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2017.

The policy of AHIP is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release may constitute “forward-looking” information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and it may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “feel”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “subject to”, “will”, “would”, and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the expected continued weakness in the Oklahoma market in 2017, AHIP’s intention to redeploy the proceeds from the sale of the Norman Property to more productive uses; the net proceeds to be realized by AHIP from the sale of the Norman Property; the timing for the record date and payment of the March 2017 cash distribution; and AHIP’s long-term objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by AHIP, including, without limitation: a reasonably stable North American economy and stock market; the continued strength of the U.S. lodging industry; and the value of the U.S. dollar. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on what AHIP’s management believes to be reasonable assumptions, AHIP cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Management believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in AHIP’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated March 6, 2017 and in its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2015, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to AHIP. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and AHIP assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

AHIP is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States and engaged primarily in the transportation-oriented, branded, select service lodging and rail crew accommodation sectors. AHIP’s long-term objectives are to: (i) generate stable and growing cash distributions from hotel properties substantially in the U.S.; (ii) enhance the value of its assets and maximize the long-term value of the hotel properties through active asset management; and (iii) expand its asset base and increase its AFFO per Unit through an accretive acquisition program, participation in strategic development opportunities and improvements to its properties through targeted value-added capital expenditure programs.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to AHIP, including its other public filings, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on AHIP’s website at www.ahipreit.com.

THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.