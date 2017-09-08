American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Update on Hurricane Irma

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Sept. 8, 2017) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP“) (TSX:HOT.UN)(TSX:HOT.DB.U)(OTCQX:AHOTF) and hotel manager, ONE Lodging Management are taking all precautions to prepare for the onset of Hurricane Irma in Florida and Southern Georgia. All hotel teams have completed their emergency preparedness checklists and are prepared to operate through the storm with the exception of one hotel in Kingsland, Florida which is under evacuation order before noon tomorrow. They are following the direction of local authorities as directed by the Governor of Florida.

The safety and security of our guests and staff is a top priority for AHIP and ONE Lodging Management, so we are working closely with authorities in the impacted communities. Room cancellation fees are being waived and pets are being accepted at no additional charge at all AHIP owned hotels in the area. In addition, in accordance with regulations AHIP maintains: property, casualty, flood and business interruption insurance at all of its hotels.

“Our thoughts are with the people and communities that will be impacted by Hurricane Irma,” commented Ian McAuley, President of AHIP and Robert Pratt, President of ONE Lodging Management. “We continue to monitor the direct impact of the storm on our locations and to provide support as needed for our employees and guests in the area.”

