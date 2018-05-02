American Pacific Mining Begins Drilling at the Tuscarora Gold Property in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE:USGD) (OTCPK:USGDF) (FWB:1QC) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the 1,818 hectare Tuscarora Gold Project in Elko Nevada. The staged drill program will include an initial 7500 feet of drilling, or approximately 10-12 holes. Results will be evaluated and then a second stage of drilling will complete the approximate 19-hole program.

Eric Saderholm, President & Director of APM comments: “There are two drills turning now at Tuscarora. The most cost-effective way to complete this program is to use a Reverse Circulation rig to drill through the gravel cover which varies between 150-550 feet, depending on the hole location. We will then case the holes in preparation for core drilling through the bedrock.” Saderholm continues: “The hidden nature of the South Navajo Vein is the main reason that it remains intact and not already mined out by historical mining methods. Our increased land position and the open-ended nature of the Navajo Vein set puts us in an advantageous position moving forward. We are now able to follow up and expand upon the positive results from Novo Resources’ 2016 drilling. Historic drilling has been Reverse Circulation and coring will give us valuable information on the true nature and controls of the mineralization.”

Optioned from Novo Resources (TSXV:NVO) in late 2017, the Tuscarora Gold Project is a low-sulfidation, epithermal property in Elko Nevada. The District has had a sustained, exploration efforts since the early 1980’s. This effort has been almost continuous, with each subsequent operator building on the previous operators work. The District displays gold and silver in low sulfidation, epithermal quartz-adularia veins and stockwork veins associated with dacitic intrusives and structures formed along the southeast margin of Mount Blitzen.

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a new gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

