American Pacific Mining Begins Gravity Survey at the Tuscarora Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE:USGD) (FWB:1QC) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a gravity survey is now underway at the Tuscarora Gold Project in Elko County, Nevada. The survey will cover the 1,818 acre property and the data will be incorporated into a 3D Gravity Model.

The survey is designed to show where the major faults/structures are on the historic gold property. Gravity will assist in determining the direction and extent of the known veins, and whether any new unknown vein targets exist on the land package. The survey will also assist in determining the location of the main valley-bounding faults to the south of the property. Results will be incorporated into the plan for the upcoming 19-hole drill campaign on Tuscarora.

“The data gathered from the Gravity Survey will be the most detailed and comprehensive close-spaced gravity survey ever done on the property. It will incorporate all the new data and all of the existing data we have inherited for Tuscarora,” commented Eric Saderholm, President & Director of American Pacific. “Field work will take place over the next two weeks and we should have the results and interpretation two weeks following the survey completion.”

Tuscarora is a low sulphidation, epithermal gold prospect 50 km northwest of Elko, Nevada. The property was drilled by Newcrest in the late 90’s and by NOVO Resources in 2016, both companies receiving encouraging high-grade results. Please visit https://americanpacific.ca/projects/tuscarora/ for more information on the property.

About Us

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a new gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

