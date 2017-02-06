American Staffing Association Names Houston Business Executive as Policy Council Chairman

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – February 06, 2017) – Michelle Bearden, vice president of franchise operations at LINK Staffing, was recently appointed chairman of the American Staffing Association industrial section policy council. ASA is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry.

In this role, Bearden will work with ASA and its board of directors to spearhead programs and services that meet the sector’s needs within the association. ASA policy councils are composed of member volunteers who advise the association’s board of directors on sector-specific issues and design programs to meet the unique business challenges faced by those sectors of the staffing industry.

Bearden has over 20 years of experience in the staffing industry. She has been with LINK since 1997 and has held various roles, including sales, branch manager, operations manager and national franchise support manager. Currently, Bearden is involved in all phases of franchising, including operations, support and franchise development.

About Link Staffing

LINK is the premier provider of light industrial, professional, administrative, and skilled trades talent on a contract, project, and direct hire basis. Founded in 1980, LINK operates nationwide, employing over 17,000 employees per year. Learn more about LINK at linkstaffing.com.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its affiliated chapters advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.