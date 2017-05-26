AmeriSpec’s new HomeScore app allows homebuyers to rate, organize and compare homes on the market

MISSISSAUGA, ON–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) – AmeriSpec, Canada’s leading home inspection company, has taken another step to demonstrating why it’s first in the home inspection industry. The company has developed a web app that will change the way homebuyers view a potential home on the market.

It is known that when buyers tour a home during an open house or during an appointment with their real estate representative, most buyers find it hard to look beyond the décor and furniture, which is why the staging business has become such an important one to the real estate industry. But, what if you could see beyond the wall colour, furniture style and framed photos? With AmeriSpec’s new web app — HomeScore — buyers will be focused on what is really important: Is there evidence of water damage? Are there cracks in the driveway? What condition is the roof in? How’s the neighbourhood?

HomeScore asks homebuyers to quickly rate 12 simple items to help them get an overall picture of the home. Once the home is rated, up to three homes can be rated side by side. Notes and photos of the home can also be added. House hunting has never been easier to organize!

“At AmeriSpec, we understand the information overload faced by homebuyers. Sometimes it’s not so easy to focus on what’s really important in a home. This app aids buyers during the home search, helps them score and compare the homes they’ve seen and in today’s busy market that could be quite a few,” says Jeffrey Brookfield, who manages AmeriSpec of Canada’s Canadian operations.

Another bonus to using the app is its rewarding system — as users migrate through the app, they’ll be accumulating points, which can then be redeemed for coupons to home-related stores like The Brick, and various downloadable homeowner guides.

HomeScore is a web app that is best used on smart phones but it is equally functional on a web browser. Users can easily log in with their Facebook and Twitter accounts or quickly register with an email and password. Users can also link their account to their real estate agent or local AmeriSpec home inspector, allowing seamless communication throughout the home buying journey.

HomeScore was created as a step before the inspection process. Once homebuyers have rated and compared homes, the next step will be to contact a certified home inspector who will provide a detailed home inspection report. For more information visit homescore.amerispec.ca.

About AmeriSpec

From its inception in 1987 AmeriSpec quickly became North America’s leading home inspection service. In 1996, it become a ServiceMaster company, elevating the company to become the largest and most trusted home service provider in the world. Today, the AmeriSpec name is the industry standard for quality, service and value. With more than 75 franchise licences from coast to coast, AmeriSpec of Canada conducts more home inspections — and serves more satisfied customers — than anyone else in the country. Visit www.amerispec.ca.

