AME’s Mineral Exploration Roundup Concludes with Renewed Support from the Province

Speaker Highlights: Premier John Horgan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources Paul Lefebvre, BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver, and Rio Tinto’s Chris Welton

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association for Mineral Exploration’s 2019 Roundup conference concluded on Thursday, January 31, wrapping up a week of exciting announcements in support of the industry from the provincial and federal governments. This included the provincial government’s decision to make both the Mining Flow-Through Share tax credit and the B.C. Mining Exploration Tax Credit permanent incentives to support investment in the industry and drive job growth.

Held at the Vancouver Convention Centre on the shared traditional territory of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh peoples, this year’s Roundup brought together more than 6,660 delegates, including governments, leaders, investors, and suppliers from 49 countries, to discuss industry trends and opportunities for collaboration in B.C. and globally. The 2019 theme of “Elements for Discovery” was reflected in the breadth of speakers and sessions showcasing successes and innovations, and looking ahead to the industry’s role in our shared low-carbon economy.

“Year after year, Roundup strives to offer a space for industry leaders to come together in the sharing of ideas and perspectives to build long lasting relationships for mutual success,” said AME Roundup Organizing Committee Chair David Gale. “As we look to the future, we acknowledge the ongoing support of our sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, delegates, and volunteers, without whom the continued success of Roundup would not be possible.”

Highlights from the 2019 Mineral Exploration Roundup include:

Premier Horgan’s announcement that the provincial government is making the Mining Flow-Through Share tax and the B.C. Mining Exploration Tax Credit permanent incentives to support investment in B.C.’s mineral exploration industry.

Natural Resource Canada’s commitment of a combined 4.2-million investment for two TUGLIQ Energy Corporation projects in Nunavut and Quebec and $1 million in funding for six climate change projects in British Columbia.

The signing of a Socio-Economic Agreement between the Government of the Northwest Territories and Fortune Minerals for the proposed NICO mine, which would become Canada’s first cobalt mine.

A $250,000 donation from Pretivm Resources presented to the Tahltan Nation for Telegraph Creek rebuilding efforts to assist the community as it recovers from wildfire devastation.

A look at global change driving new mineral demand and the industry’s role in a low-carbon future at the AME Lunch and Roundup’s 2019 theme session – The B.C. Copper Advantage.

Attendance from political leaders including B.C. Premier John Horgan, Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver, Premier of the Northwest Territories, Bob McLeod, Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources Canada, Paul Lefebvre.

Discussion on how leaders can enable a culture of reconciliation through their work at the second annual Reconciliation Breakfast.

“We are pleased with the province’s show of support for our mineral exploration and mining industry,” said AME President and CEO Edie Thome. “Through incentives such as these tax credits, and through innovative partnerships like the B.C. Regional Mining Alliance, we continue to create more certainty for the sector and reinforce British Columbia’s position as a world class mineral exploration and mining jurisdiction that is open for business. We appreciate the opportunity to convene our delegates and partners on Coast Salish territory, and thank our patron sponsor Teck for its continued support and initiative in driving collaboration and innovation.”

AME’s Roundup conference will return to the Vancouver Convention Centre under the sails of Canada Place from January 27-30, 2020. To stay up-to-date on conference details visit roundup.amebc.ca or follow @AME_BC on Twitter with the hashtag #AMERoundup, @Association.for.Mineral.Exploration on Facebook, and @bcminex on Instagram.

About AME:

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

About AME Roundup:

Roundup is held annually in Vancouver, the world’s leading centre of expertise for the mineral exploration industry. More than 800 exploration companies are based here, the largest concentration in the world. Vancouver’s exploration industry is further supported by 1,200 service and supply companies, including software, technology, legal, financial, environmental, and engineering firms. Roundup 2018 attracted over 6,570 participants from over 39 countries representing all facets of the mineral exploration industry.

