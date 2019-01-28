AME’s Mineral Exploration Roundup Kicks Off With Opening Remarks From Premier John Horgan

CBJ Newsmakers

Featured Speakers: Premier Horgan, Rio Tinto’s Chris Welton, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources Paul Lefebvre

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 36th annual Mineral Exploration Roundup, one of the world’s leading technical mineral exploration conferences, opens this morning at the Vancouver Convention Centre East.

Roundup brings together experienced mineral explorers and industry representatives, including governments, leaders, investors and suppliers, from over 35 countries to discuss opportunities and trends impacting the industry in BC and around the world. Focused on the theme of “Elements for Discovery,” this year’s Roundup looks to the future by examining the industry’s role in a low-carbon economy, and building new partnerships that reinforce BC’s position as a world-class mining jurisdiction.

Roundup 2019 begins with Opening Ceremonies featuring remarks from BC Premier John Horgan, Parliamentary Secretary Paul Lefebvre and a keynote from Rio Tinto’s Chris Welton, Exploration Director for the Americas Region. New programming for 2019 includes panel discussions from the BC Regional Mining Alliance (BCRMA). Part of The Gathering Place sessions, this new, innovative partnership between provincial and Indigenous governments, AME and industry is working to boost confidence in investment in British Columbia’s mineral exploration and development industry.

In addition to the above, Roundup 2019 will feature a premier lineup of speakers and sessions including:

Dr. John Thompson, Professor of Environmental Balance for Human Sustainability at Cornell University, will discuss how global change is driving new mineral demand, particularly for minerals and metals required for low-carbon energy, and what industry and governments can do to meet this demand.

This year’s Roundup will showcase successes, innovations and new opportunities for BC’s mineral exploration and development industry through a wide range of speakers, Technical Sessions, Short Courses and networking events. Core Technical Sessions include updates on regional activities in BC, Alaska and the Yukon; a look at successful exploration projects and new deposits in base and precious metal; and insights into the financial side of commodities, examining business risks in today’s markets and outlooks for key metals like gold, silver and copper. Now in its seventh year, AME’s Gathering Place brings together industry, governments and leaders to share their perspectives on the importance of early engagement and relationship building with Indigenous groups for long-term industry success. 2019 programming will offer practical tips to help explorers and Indigenous communities work together through the sharing of best practices, success stories and lessons learned. On the Innovation Stage, BC Green Party Leader Dr. Andrew Weaver will provide opening remarks for a panel of experts who will showcase how they have applied technological innovations to facilitate community engagement and development in the mineral exploration industry. The panel will feature thought leaders including Sue Paish, CEO of Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster, Dr. Shannon Bard, Practice Lead for Science and Innovation at Hemmera and Nick Facey, Senior Director of Innovation at Finger Food Studios.

Presented by the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME), Roundup 2019 runs until Thursday, January 31 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East. For conference details please visit roundup.amebc.ca or follow @AME_BC on Twitter with the hashtag #AMERoundup, @Association.for.Mineral.Exploration on Facebook and @bcminex on Instagram for regular updates.

About AME:

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

About AME Roundup:

Roundup is held annually in Vancouver, the world’s leading centre of expertise for the mineral exploration industry. More than 800 exploration companies are based here, the largest concentration in the world. Vancouver’s exploration industry is further supported by 1,200 service and supply companies, including software, technology, legal, financial, environmental, and engineering firms. Roundup 2018 attracted over 6,570 participants from over 39 countries representing all facets of the mineral exploration industry.

