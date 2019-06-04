Tuesday, June 4, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Amfeltec Files Application for New Patent: PCB-mounted Batteryless Data Logger with Backup Status Indication

Amfeltec Files Application for New Patent: PCB-mounted Batteryless Data Logger with Backup Status Indication

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Client Outlook’s eUnity Smartviewer Selected by Nationally Recognized Academic Medical Center to Support Enterprise Viewing and Growth Strategy
Partners Value Investments LP Announces US$250 Million Issuer Bid